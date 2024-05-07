Mohammed bin Rashid approves plans to create ‘world’s largest airport’ in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reviewed Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects’ strategic plan and approved designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (AMI).

Set to be built at a cost of AED128bn (US$35bn), the new terminal will reportedly enable the airport to handle 260 million passengers annually.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects says the new terminal will make the airport the largest in the world. It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years.

When fully operational, the airport will comprise 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways with a quadruple independent operation, west and east processing terminals, four satellite concourses with over 400 aircraft contact stands, uninterrupted automated people mover system for passengers, and an integrated landside transportation hub for roads, metro and city air transportation.

The airport development is intended to be an integral part of Dubai’s economy and a major contributor to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). It is projected to generate a requirement for housing for over a million people living and working in Dubai South (the aerotropolis), which has been under development and in operation since 2007.

When complete the airport will cover 70km2. In addition to accommodating 260 million passengers, it will handle 12 million tons of cargo each year.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and plans to commence construction of the building at a cost of AED128bn [US$35bn] as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation’s strategy. Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the world’s largest capacity. New aviation technologies will be employed for the first time in the aviation sector.

“As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world’s airport, its port, its urban hub and its new global center.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of Dubai’s Civil Aviation Authority, stated, “With the continuous support and blessings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and in keeping with his vision for the aviation industry in Dubai, we announce the commencement of the design and construction process for the new airport at Jebel Ali.”

Addressing anticipated growth

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed emphasized, “The new airport, which will ultimately be over five times the size of Dubai International, will prepare the ground for the next 40 years of anticipated growth in Dubai’s aviation sector. It will respond to the hub airline’s ambitious plans in terms of fleet acquisition and passenger growth. The airport will provide cutting-edge technologies, passenger facilities with unmatched levels of service and state-of-the-art aviation support facilities.

Al Maktoum International will strongly contribute to the mitigation of environmental emissions, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainably built environment. Its integrated approach is targeted to leverage local resources and climatic conditions and achieve exemplary efficiency targets and sustainability goals. AMI aims to achieve a LEED Gold Certification.”

Her Excellency Suzanne Al Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said, “Dubai spearheads again. With the determination to maintain its leading role in the aviation sector globally, this airport development will represent a completely new approach to the concept of airports. The exponential acceleration of technologies and the abundance of knowledge in innovation will make us reinvent the passenger journey and experience.

“Connectivity and accessibility are also prioritized in coordination with our strategic partners, ensuring efficient public transportation links and a reduced reliance on private transport, which supports the reduction of the project’s carbon footprint.”

In related news, Emirates recently launched a City Check‑in and Travel Store in Dubai’s financial district, enabling customers to book travel, check in for flights, drop luggage, shop for travel essentials and save time at the airport. Click here to read the full story.