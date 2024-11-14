Updated CT scanners to be installed at revamped Berlin Brandenburg checkpoint

Berlin Brandenburg Airport is updating its screening lanes in Terminal 1 with modern CT scanners to enable travelers to keep liquids and electronics in their carry-on baggage. This follows the conversion of the border control area, which now has more passport control counters and easyPass automated border control lanes.

The CT scanners are expected to be installed by spring 2025. This will be followed by the conversion of all eight lanes in the northern section by autumn 2025. The airport predicts that on average 50% more passengers will be able to pass through security control every hour.

Travelers can also reserve a time slot with BER Runway free of charge for the security control in Terminal 1. All departure gates in both terminals can be reached via any security control in Terminals 1 and 2.

New dining option

In addition to the security checkpoint, a new Adler & Bär restaurant will be built directly below the red carpet in the check-in hall by spring 2025. The restaurant will feature a lighting concept that is tailored to the time of day.

As part of the development, the airport information desk will be relocated one level lower along the route from the railway station to the check-in hall at the arrivals level. The mobility service will remain at the departures level but will move below the gallery.

