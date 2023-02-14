Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Eindhoven Airport to expand customer parking facilities
Parking

Eindhoven Airport to expand customer parking facilities

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands will build a second garage on lot P3 to increase the amount of parking space available to passengers. Completion of the new facility is expected in July 2023.

This parking garage was previously located at Strijp S in Eindhoven (next to the Klokgebouw). The multi-level parking garage will accommodate up to 400 cars and greenery will be incorporated into its facade.

A heating function has been added to the ramp so that the parking garage can also be used in snow and slippery conditions. An elevator has also been added. The elevator house will be built in the same style as that of the P4 parking garage next to P3.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.