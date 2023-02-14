Eindhoven Airport to expand customer parking facilities

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands will build a second garage on lot P3 to increase the amount of parking space available to passengers. Completion of the new facility is expected in July 2023.

This parking garage was previously located at Strijp S in Eindhoven (next to the Klokgebouw). The multi-level parking garage will accommodate up to 400 cars and greenery will be incorporated into its facade.

A heating function has been added to the ramp so that the parking garage can also be used in snow and slippery conditions. An elevator has also been added. The elevator house will be built in the same style as that of the P4 parking garage next to P3.