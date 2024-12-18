GOAA board approves multi-million-dollar investment in Orlando International’s Terminals A and B

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) board has approved a series of major projects at Orlando International Airport (MCO) that will transform passenger areas at Terminals A and B and the airport’s parking garages.

The board unanimously approved a US$13m project to install parking guidance system technology throughout MCO’s parking garages. The board also approved plans for a line-up of new restaurant and retail options. These projects are part of a broader multi-million-dollar, multi-year investment to enhance the overall experience for the nearly 60 million passengers who visit MCO annually, and for future passenger growth.

“These are significant investments we are making at Orlando International Airport, and they really go to the heart of what we are about: creating timeless experiences for our guests who visit from around the world and here in Central Florida,” said Kevin J Thibault, CEO of GOAA.

“We are using emerging technologies to create seamless arrival to MCO with the new parking guidance system. Once visitors are here, they will be able to find unique and enjoyable restaurants and stores that are designed with passengers in mind.”

Parking guidance system

The GOAA board awarded Transportation Systems Inc of Apopka a contract to install an automated parking guidance system for all three of MCO’s parking garages (Garages A, B and C) and Terminal Top.

The parking guidance selected is similar to those found at Central Florida attractions, hospitals, and many large-hub airports. The camera-based system will provide real-time information about parking availability, with color-coded lights pointing drivers to open parking spots. There will also be digital signage on roadways, garage entry points and throughout the garages showing real-time information about the number of open parking spots available lane by lane.

After a design period, installation is expected to begin by mid-2025 and take approximately 24 months. Garages will remain open as crews install the parking guidance system in phases.

The GOAA board also approved a committee’s recommendation for a camera-based parking guidance system that includes license plate reader technology that will enable MCO employees to offer assistance to guests who may need help in locating vehicles.

Once fully installed, the new parking guidance system will provide real-time information on approximately 11,000 spaces located throughout MCO’s four parking garages. There are approximately 23,000 total parking spaces throughout MCO’s campus, including the addition of surface lots Atlantis, Discovery and Endeavour near the train station.

Orlando International leadership previously announced plans to open a Consolidated Rental Car Facility (ConRAC) that would make an additional 4,500 parking spaces available in the existing parking garages by 2032.

New concessions

Orlando International visitors will soon have even more options to shop, sip and dine before their flights. In addition to nationally recognized restaurants and retailers, MCO visitors will be able to enjoy the best dishes from landmark Central Florida restaurants, including Stasio’s, Smoke & Donuts, Kelly’s Ice Cream, SoDough Detroit Pizza, Milkhouse, Jam-Eng and 4Rivers.

Each one is among the list of more than 40 restaurants and retail stores included in the first phase of a program that will transform areas of MCO to provide new experiences and appeal, expand seating and highlight the offerings of Central Florida. The blend of restaurants and retail shops selected as part of the plan will provide exposure for local business owners.

The first phase of the concessions plan approved will focus on more than 77,013ft2 of restaurant and retail space. According to the airport, design work will begin in the near future, with renovations beginning by mid-2025. Phase 1 of restaurants and retail locations will be operated through agreements with a number of companies, including OTG Concessions Management; Areas MCO 2 JV; SSP America MCO II; The Marshall Retail Group; NewsLink of Orlando NTC I; and VRG Orlando (Village Restaurant Group).

Phases 2 and 3 of the concessions renovation plan are part of a broader project the GOAA board previously approved to invest more than US$65m to makeover interiors of Airsides 1 and 3 and levels 1 and 3 of Terminals A and B. These renovations include upgrades to flooring, bathrooms, baggage claim and gate areas.

In related news, the GOAA also recently approved a request for a statement of qualifications (RSQ) for the refurbishment of the interiors at Airsides 1 and 3 and the interior refurbishment of Levels 1 and 2 in Terminals A and B of Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida. Click here to read the full story.