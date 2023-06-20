Aberdeen Airport adds electric bus to fleet

Aberdeen International Airport in Scotland has brought a fully electric bus into operation to transfer passengers between the terminal and parking lots.

Passengers using the airport’s free 30-minute drop-off at the long-stay car park will be able to use the zero-emission 22-seater EMV e-Cityline bus for free. Batteries can be charged in a few hours for the vehicle’s near-silent operation, and charging stations for the vehicles have also been installed at the airport.

It is one of two electric buses which will be delivered to Aberdeen International Airport for use in its operations. It is estimated that the new vehicles could help prevent up to around 30 tCO 2 e from being emitted. The purchase is one of a number of projects being undertaken as part of the sustainability strategy at Aberdeen International Airport to decarbonize the group’s operations and infrastructure by the mid-2030s.

Jemma Cummings, head of travel services and commercial products at Aberdeen International Airport, said, “These new state-of-the-art electric vehicles play an important role in supporting our continued commitment to create a more sustainable business and contribute significantly to further reducing carbon emissions locally at the airport. By moving to a full-electric bus operation to our car parks, we reduced the carbon emissions associated and this significant reduction is further supported by the fact that the airport’s electricity is also supplied via renewable energy.”

Jackie Dunbar, Donside MSP and Net Zero Committee member at the Scottish Parliament, commented, “It’s great to see Aberdeen International Airport yet again going the extra mile to invest for the future, improve our local air quality as well as the airport’s green credentials. As a member of the Net Zero Energy and Transport committee, I’m particularly interested to hear how local businesses are increasingly taking responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint. This is just the latest commendable green initiative from Aberdeen International Airport which complements their previous efforts transitioning from conventional to sustainable aviation fuel. With the world’s first hydrogen-fueled buses already introduced in Aberdeen, I’m extremely pleased to see Aberdeen International Airport are continuing this trend to make Aberdeen one of the most environmentally friendly cities to get around.”

Liam Kerr, Northeast Region MSP and Net Zero Committee member at the Scottish Parliament, said, “Aberdeen airport is a major part of the Northeast’s transport infrastructure, so this move toward reducing emissions has to be welcomed. The combination of free drop-off and sustainable travel should be a big selling point for people coming to the northeast. And it will give peace of mind for travelers who want to know they’re helping to reduce congestion as well as carbon.”

