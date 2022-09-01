Aviator plans to encourage passengers to stay longer in the airport

Aviation service provider Aviator Airport Alliance has appointed Patrik Bayardo as its head of airport hospitality, with plans to introduce reasons for passengers to remain at the airport.

According to Bayardo, Aviator intends to develop concepts that challenge the established industry and public understanding of what airport hospitality is and could be. This is intended to strengthen airport ecosystems, give operators new revenue streams and make airports more inclusive and sustainable. This move is also intended to develop the passenger experience and hospitality side of the business.

Bayardo has approximately 20 years of experience in the business development field. He said, “There are a lot of opportunities to offer passengers a better, more encompassing and purposeful experience while visiting airports and we’re here to make those ideas a reality. We already have two business lounges successfully running at Copenhagen Airport that are enjoyed by not only business passengers but travelers in general. Our lounges offer a unique experience in nice design and interior with an optimized comfort and service level that is an alternative to the available eating and resting areas of the airport. And yet there is more that could be done to offer more distinct and purposeful experiences.”