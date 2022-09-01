Changi Airport to reopen Terminal 4 in September

Changi Airport in Singapore will reopen Terminal 4 (T4) to passengers from September 13, 2022.

The terminal’s reopening is intended to ensure that the air hub can meet the increasing demand for air travel as the year-end travel peak approaches. Since May 2022, the airport’s operator, Changi Airport Group (CAG), has been conducting operational readiness trials with airlines and airport partners to increase the likelihood of a smooth restart of operations in T4. With a capacity of 16 million passengers per annum and 21 contact gates, this will support airlines’ plans to launch more flights.

Chandelier, the new playground at T4, will also be opened with the terminal. This 16m-high play structure, constructed from red climbing ropes, enables travelers and their children to climb before their flight. A tubular slide has also been added to the play area so that passengers can choose to slide from the departure transit area down to the playground instead of taking the lift.

Attractions such as the Heritage Zone (featuring theatrical performances Peranakan Love Story and Nanyang Blossom), art pieces such as Petalclouds and Travelling Family, as well as the Steel in Bloom garden will be reopened for passengers. Blossom, the pay-per-use lounge, will be also reopened. The lounge offers a range of facilities and services, including shower facilities and food and beverages.

Alongside duty-free shopping in the transit area, passengers can access shops such as Charles & Keith and TWG Tea reopening in T4. Arrival duty-free shopping at The Shilla Duty Free and Lotte Duty Free is also available to passengers. Several food options, including restaurants, food courts and food kiosks, will offer a variety of cuisines in the public and transit areas.

Opened in 2017, T4 is Changi’s newest terminal and has automation throughout the airport journey from check-in to boarding. The use of technology extends to security screening, where the application of advanced 3D screening technology allows passengers to keep laptops and tablets in their bags during the screening process. In addition, a 70m wide immersive digital wall that spans the entire length of the security screening area presents scenes of destinations and travel-related videos to passengers.