BLR Airport installs emergency oxygen generators

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) in India has installed 10 emergency oxygen generators to provide life-saving support to passengers and airport staff during medical emergencies.

Designed to be easy to use, the equipment provides 99.7% pure medical-grade oxygen for up to 40 minutes. This is intended to offer sufficient support until the affected person reaches the hospital. The availability of emergency oxygen in the departures and arrivals areas is expected to help those experiencing heart attacks, breathlessness or even fainting.

A Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) spokesperson said, “Protecting the health and safety of passengers is our top priority. By installing these life-saving instant oxygen generators at BLR Airport, we want to ensure a safe end-to-end journey for all passengers.”

