Bristol Airport opens multi-purpose sensory room for departing passengers

The UK’s Bristol Airport has opened a purpose-built sensory room to provide a safe, private and interactive space for customers with autism, dementia or cognitive impairment to feel relaxed when in unfamiliar surroundings.

Designed by inclusivity solutions provider Fun and Function, the sensory room was designed to be a soothing and peaceful place away from the activity of a busy airport. It includes facilities such as a colour column, infinity tunnel, padded seats, colour changing LEDs and a wheel projector.

The free-to-use, wheelchair-accessible sensory room is managed by OCS Group UK and is located in the special assistance area in the departure lounge. Open daily between 04:00am and 09:00pm, customers can book a 45-minute session through the booking system on Bristol Airport’s website.

Richard Thomasson, head of customer operations at Bristol Airport, said, “The new sensory room at Bristol Airport will make a huge difference in the lives of those traveling with autism, dementia or cognitive impairment for themselves, their carers and accompanying family. An airport can be a busy and stressful environment, therefore having a safe and interactive place for children and adults, will help to reduce anxiety before boarding their flights and is an invaluable asset in reducing stress. We are committed in providing the best possible experience for all our customers and we hope the new sensory room will provide a comforting place for passengers who might feel overwhelmed in unfamiliar surroundings.”

Aviva Weiss, CEO and founder of Fun and Function, said, “This sensory room opens the skies to travelers, providing a calming oasis within the airport. The experience is immersive, easing stress for families with autism or other challenges.”