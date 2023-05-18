Ezeiza International opens new terminal with Vision-Box biometric self-service technology

Airport operator Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 has opened the new Ezeiza International Airport terminal, which features Vision-Box’s Seamless Journey Platform, comprising 14 biometric-enabled self-service pre-security e-gates, to expedite automated boarding pass control for domestic and international flights.

Part of an expanded partnership with seamless travel solutions provider Vision-Box, these new assets have been integrated with the existing Border Control and Passenger Processing Solution at Ezeiza Airport and Aeroparque Jorge Newbery.

The deployment of Vision-Box’s technology platform is intended to improve the passenger experience by reducing wait times at security and border while ensuring a smoother journey. The solution is also aligned with the airport’s sustainability goals, reducing the need for paper-based boarding passes, and contributing to an eco-friendlier operation.

Sebastián Villar Guarino, general manager of Ezeiza International Airport, said, “We are proud to unveil the new Ezeiza International Airport terminal now equipped with Vision-Box’s Border Control and Passenger Processing Solution. Our goal is to provide the best possible experience to our passengers, making Ezeiza International Airport the most modern and technologically advanced airport in Latin America. We believe that the combination of a state-of-the-art seamless travel platform with a passenger-centric focus are some of the key success factors to achieving our objectives of sustainability.”

Miguel Lei, head of sales at Vision-Box Latin America, said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 through the launch of this iconic new airport terminal. Our cutting-edge technology ensures a safe and efficient passenger journey. We look forward to continuing our partnership to provide the most seamless passenger experience at Ezeiza International Airport.”

