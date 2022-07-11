Dallas/Fort Worth Airport trials LG customer service robot

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas will operate LG’s multi-purpose customer service robot CLOi GuideBot in Terminal D (gates D1-D4).

The demonstration will run until July 25 to guide travelers to points of interest throughout the gate area, and will also use speech recognition and touch interactions to facilitate mobile ordering, display flight details, provide concession options and more.

The LG CLOi GuideBot stands just over 1.5m tall and greets customers with a 9.2in LG LCD ‘face’ display. Using a microphone, 3D camera and 18 sensors including lidar, time of flight (ToF), magnetic, bumpers and inertial measurement unit (IMU), the robot can navigate busy spaces and react to approaching users with visual and auditory effects.

Offering nine hours of operation and a quick five-hour charging time, this robot is a reliable assistant that can travel 1 m/s to respond to changes in foot traffic or even physically guide individuals to their destination. The dual 27in LG touchscreens on the front and back of the robot’s main body provide bright, legible canvases for interactive and static digital content, like menus, maps and videos.

The CLOi GuideBot also collects data on interaction time, advertisement playback time, number of uses and more, and all of it can be viewed in real time or saved for review. DFW will analyze data collected during the demonstration and conduct its own customer satisfaction surveys.

Jeffrey Weiland, business-to-business robotics team leader of US business solutions for LG, said, “The LG CLOi GuideBot is up to the challenge, providing wayfinding, powerful advertising opportunities and valuable data on interaction times and usage.”

Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience at DFW, said, “DFW Airport wants to help make the customer’s time in the airport less stressful. The LG CLOi GuideBot is an opportunity to provide another level of service to our customers through an innovative technology.”