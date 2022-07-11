San Diego Airport receives US$24m from federal grant

The Biden Administration has awarded San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California US$24m in discretionary grant funds as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – Airport Terminals Program.

The funds will be used for the T1 program, which will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern and efficient facility. This will include improvements to the airfield and transportation improvements to make it easier to get to and from the airport.

Based on the submissions, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received more than 650 applications requesting over US$14bn in funding. The grants released will fund 92 projects at 85 airports, focusing on terminal reconstruction, development and accessibility; improving energy efficiency for terminals; and replacing airport-owned air traffic control (ATC) towers. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide US$5bn in total to airports for terminal projects over five years.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said, “These funds are crucial to our continued efforts to transform San Diego’s air transportation gateway. This grant money will be used for the New T1 program. We thank the Federal Aviation Administration for awarding the funds.”

