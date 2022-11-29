Dubai Airport opens gaming lounge

Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened a gaming lounge concept called Game Space.

Game Space will be open 24/7, with food and drink options available. It features 40 game stations, each of which has a 50in screen and side-by-side seating for either solo or multi-player gaming. Offering both PCs and consoles, the array of gaming options is intended to provide something for all guests. Key hardware for 20 of the 40 gaming stations will be provided by computer hardware company Asus’s gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG). Each ROG gaming station will have a PC featuring a motherboard plus a ROG 2K 240Hz monitor, a high-resolution ROG headset, an RGB mechanical ROG keyboard, a high-precision ROG mouse and an ergonomic ROG gaming chair.

Game Space is in the center of the DXB Family Zone at B Gates in Terminal 3. It is open to passengers of all ages for a fee, from seasoned gamers to families looking to try gaming for the first time. Independent airport lounge and experiences program Priority Pass will also provide game time for its members. Other card membership programs will soon be available in the space. There are 20 game titles available to play in the lounge, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Gran Turismo 7 and Crash Bandicoot.

Eugene Barry, executive vice president of commercial at Dubai Airports, said, “We are delighted to partner with Game Space to launch this new gaming lounge for our global guests, which adds an exciting new element to our existing range of retail, food and hospitality partnerships across the airport.”

Frédéric Briest, co-director of Game Space, said, “Working with strategic gaming partners like Asus, we believe that we have a unique collaboration to push the boundaries of what the lounge experience can be. We are delighted to provide unique and fun moments for beginners and experienced gamers transiting from Dubai.”

Errol McGlothan, co-director of Game Space, commented, “We are excited to work with Dubai Airports to deliver an innovative new gaming experience for travelers at the world’s leading hub. We know that gaming is incredibly popular in the region and Game Space will allow travelers to change their waiting time at the airport into their gaming time.”