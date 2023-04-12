Express hair and beauty salon opens in Perth Airport T4

New hair and beauty salon concept Ayre Hair has opened its first store in Terminal 4 (T4) at Perth Airport, Australia.

Described as an express blow dry bar, Ayre Hair specializes in premium blow waves and offers additional barber, beauty and massage services.

Rebecca Cook, Perth Airport’s acting chief commercial officer, said, “With the return of passengers, our team has been on the lookout for opportunities to partner with different types of outlets that offer a range of services and improve the customer service offerings in our terminals, and Ayre Hair is a great addition to our retail offering.”

Hannah Webb, founder of Ayre Hair, said, “We know a busy business traveler values their time and being able to get their barber, beauty and wellness services at the airport will be so convenient. After years developing the concept for Ayre Hair, I am so excited to be launching the first store at Perth Airport.”

Passengers can design the pamper session and journey that works for them, with the time they have, or speak to a consultant at the store to curate services to fit around their flight.

Ayre Hair is located on the Ground Floor of T4 Domestic, opposite Qantas check in.