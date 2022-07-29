First of 10 art commissions goes on display at William P Hobby Airport

William P Hobby Airport in Texas has installed the first of 10 artworks which will be exhibited at airports and aviation-related administrative buildings in Houston, Texas.

Houston Airports and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) are working collaboratively to coordinate the installation of the art commissions at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston Airports administration building and William P Hobby Airport. The 10 art commissions are scheduled to be installed by the end of October 2022. Texas artists including Animalis Works, Colby Deal, Cruz Ortiz, Melissa Borrell, Peter Hite, R&R&R, William Cannings will produce the artworks.

Funds for the permanent work of public arts at Houston’s airports were allocated by a City of Houston ordinance which mandates that 1.75% of qualified and applicable Capital Improvement Project dollars be set aside for civic art. These funds are generated by the Houston Airport’s Enterprise Fund – a non-taxpayer, self-sustaining fund of the city. Under contract and in partnership with MOCA, Houston Arts Alliance administers these city-funded public opportunities to acquire and conserve the City of Houston’s public art pieces.

Cannings’ ‘Clouds’, installed at Willian P Hobby near gate 50, consists of 30 inflated steel clouds and painted, pearlized shades of white and silver. Cannings said, “I feel a great honor to be a part of the city art collection, especially the airport just becoming a 5-star airport. Boy! What a privilege to be part of this collection. The fact that so many people will walk through the airport and view the art is phenomenal.”