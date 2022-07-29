LaGuardia Airport opens final two gates at new Terminal B

New York’s LaGuardia Airport has opened Terminal B’s final two gates and the remainder of its taxiway.

Holding a 35-year lease, LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP) will continue to manage the new 1,300,000ft2 terminal. Terminal B features walls of windows, a state-of-the-art security checkpoint, outposts of city restaurants, art, 35 gates, a 3,100-car parking garage, and covered, pickup facilities for both taxis and ridesharing vehicles. The US$4bn Terminal B project forms half of the US$8bn redevelopment of the entire LaGuardia Airport.

The construction was completed in January 2022, these two gates and the remainder of the taxiway were the last pieces to become operational. While the new Terminal B was being built, the original Central Terminal Building (CTB) remained operational throughout the entire construction process through a construction phasing plan, which included building over the top of the old facility while it remained operational. The last of the 1960s-era CTB was torn down in early 2022 to make way for active aircraft taxiways under the new terminal’s skybridges. The design of the dual sky bridges enabled the addition of two extra miles of taxiway space for the busy airport and more efficient operations.

In its entirety, the Terminal B redevelopment project took over 17 million hours of work and 40,000 tons of steel; the arrivals and departures hall alone was built with 12,000 tons of steel – more than the Eiffel Tower. Terminal B was built with sustainability in mind using strategies around energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and material selection. More than 90% of the construction and demolition waste – 69,000 tons – was diverted from landfills, and in fact, Terminal B received LEED v4 Gold certification from the US Green Buildings Council. Over 300 minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) worked on the project, with contracts valued at more than US$910m. Construction of a new LaGuardia Airport generated US$2bn in contracts awarded to MWBE firms in total across both the Terminal B and Terminal C projects, the largest participation by MWBE firms at any public-private partnership project in New York State history.

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said, “The activation of the final two gates at LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B is the final capstone for a magnificent and award-winning new terminal that is providing passengers with a world-class experience from curb to gate. Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, inspiring public art, and iconic restaurants and shops all combine to meet the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s new standard in airports: best-in-class facilities worthy of the region.”

Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority, said, “This announcement marks the completion of a remarkable journey that culminated in an award-winning, 21st-century facility at Terminal B, and we couldn’t be prouder. The Port Authority is committed to providing our customers a top-notch experience at our facilities, and LaGuardia is a shining example of these efforts.”

Frank Scremin, CEO of LGP, said, “The new Terminal B is a shining example of a 21st-century airport facility focused on guest experience and what can be accomplished when we all work together. We’re grateful for the leadership of the governor’s office, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and our partners Vantage Airport Group, Skanska and Meridiam for their collaboration in making this possible.”