Fiumicino and Ciampino airports obtain ACI’s public health accreditation

Fiumicino and Ciampino Airports in Italy have both received the Public Health & Safety Readiness Accreditation award from Airports Council International (ACI).

In particular, ACI recognized airport operator Aeroporti di Roma’s implementation of standard safety practices and level of responsiveness to possible public health and safety risk events. Aeroporti di Roma has had a health and safety prevention program set up since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic at the two airports in the Italian capital. The award was also achieved through the airport operator’s compliance with the measures set out in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and the recommendations of the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force.

