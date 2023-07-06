Fort McMurray Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

Fort McMurray International Airport (YMM) in Canada has enrolled in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

Sunflower wristbands, lanyards and pins are now available to anyone traveling through YMM at no cost. Passengers traveling through the airport can find the free Sunflower items at the Information Desk on Arrivals (Level 1). These indicators act as a simple tool to voluntarily share that the passenger has a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent – and that they may need a helping hand, understanding or more time during their journey through the terminal.

There are hundreds of types of hidden disabilities. According to the airport, 1 in 7 people globally live with a disability – and 80% are invisible. Thousands of businesses ranging from retail, travel and tourism participate in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program – including over 200 airports around the world.

Michael Sieger, vice president of air service and commercial development at Fort McMurray Airport Authority, said, “At YMM, we’re committed to offering our guests the most enjoyable passenger experience possible. With the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program training, our employees and partners can better support passengers in their airport journey, while further enhancing YMM’s inclusive environment.”

Paul White, CEO of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, commented, “We are thrilled to have YMM join the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. As the 10th Canadian airport to officially launch the Sunflower program, YMM has helped us cross an important regional milestone as we continue to grow support for people living with non-visible disabilities.”

For more key accessibility updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.