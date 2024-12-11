JFK Airport Terminal 8 to open gaming lounge

US airport gaming lounge company Gameway has unveiled its location in John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 8, which is scheduled to open on December 16, 2024.

Gaming facilities

Gameway offers passengers an immersive gaming experience, with a range of console and PC gaming stations and an all-new RetroZone bar where visitors can enjoy a selection of craft beers. The opening celebration, timed during holiday travel, will feature remarks from JFK leadership, Gameway founders and live video game characters.

“Gameway asks, ‘Why wait, when you can game?'” said Emma Walbridge, co-founder of Gameway. “We are thrilled to partner with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to welcome holiday travelers with the grand opening of Gameway Ultra in JFK. This is our first location in New York and our aim is to enhance the traveler’s experience by offering a fun and entertaining alternative at the airport. As a minority-owned business, I am also extremely grateful to URW and American Airlines for giving us the opportunity to bring the Gameway experience to Terminal 8.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Gameway to John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 8, marking the debut of this award-winning women-owned concept at JFK,” said Ian Carter, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield vice president, JFK. “Partnering with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and American Airlines, we are investing US$125m to elevate the customer experience at T8. Gameway’s cutting-edge gaming lounges provide a fun and relaxing option for travelers, and we are proud to partner in bringing this exciting amenity to Terminal 8.”

Further expansion

Gameway has seven current airport locations worldwide and plans for expansion, with several other Gameway locations set to open in 2025, including a second location at John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 5 and new locations at Chicago Midway International, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and two in Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

