TSA announces discounted PreCheck enrollment

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is launching a time-limited promotion for new TSA PreCheck applicants aged 30 and under. From May 1 to May 31, eligible travelers can save US$20 on their first five-year membership.

TSA says that 99% of passengers enrolled with TSA PreCheck wait less than 10 minutes at security. They can keep their electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags and leave on their belts and light jackets.

The discounted offer is available through TSA PreCheck’s three authorized enrollment providers, CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos.

Travelers can enroll at any of the 1,300 TSA PreCheck locations nationwide, including retail stores in the community, not just at airports. With the promotion, the cost to enroll in TSA PreCheck would be reduced to between US$56.75 and US$65, depending on the selected enrollment provider.

Related news, TSA to charge US$45 to fly without Real ID