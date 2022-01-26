Unify incorporates AI to enhance safety and performance of ground support operations

US ground handling provider Unifi (formerly DGS) has contracted software developer Synaptic Aviation to deploy its AI-based platform to further improve safety and on-time performance in daily operations.

Once fully deployed, the solution tracks apron activity and procedural compliance from start to finish while creating a real-time log of events. It is capable of tracking thousands of flights and provides key operational information including average turn time, gate utilization, mandatory foreign object damage (FOD) prevention walks, ground power unit (GPU) connection times and jet bridge status. In addition to the operational metrics being measured, Synaptic Aviation provides key compliance reports to help Unifi maintain safety measures around the aircraft.

Juan M Gómez, CEO at Synaptic Aviation, said, “We are passionate about pushing the limits of AI to solve common operational challenges that ground service providers, airlines and airports face every day. Our solution is pioneering and delivers results within weeks.”

Brian Bartal, senior vice president of safety for Unifi, said, “At Unifi, we’re always looking for ways to improve operations and safety for both our customers and employees. Synaptic Aviation provides an innovative way to further reduce human error.”

The partnership focuses on improving training, compliance and meeting airline designated standards for connections and first bag out. The AI technology minimizes avoidable disruptions and service failures while aircraft are being serviced on the ground.

“The aviation industry will never be the same,” said Gómez. “AI enables a type of visibility that gives our customers every piece of information they need to change the behaviors that cause service disruptions and unsafe working conditions. The result is a safe, reliable operation, a seamless customer experience and an increase in customer loyalty.”