Munich Airport introduces smart baggage trolleys

Munich Airport in Germany has introduced smart baggage trolleys to create a more digital experience for passengers before departure.

Using a tablet on a carry-on baggage trolley, travelers can enter their flight data manually or scan their boarding cards. They will then receive their flight information and related updates in real time. In addition to their departure gate, passengers can select facilities such as shops and restaurants. They are then guided through the terminal by a map with an integrated directory and receive offers based on their location. Use of the smart baggage trolleys is free of charge. They can be hired in Terminal 2 after security and before duty-free.

Their introduction is part of a six-month pilot project in Terminal 2. This test phase is being conducted with the Danish developer Intelligent Track Systems (ITS). At Munich Airport, the interactive displays from ITS have been attached to the existing carry-on baggage trolleys.

Dr Jan-Henrik Andersson, chief commercial officer of Munich Airport, commented, “Digitalization doesn’t always have to happen in the background. These tablets help our guests find their way around the terminal while ensuring they can always keep an eye on the latest flight information. The project is another element of our premium innovation hub. By connecting the digital and the analog world, it will bring real added value for our passengers.”

Morten Pankoke, CEO at ITS, added, “Our tablets can direct users to specific stores and also highlight retail activations and activities. These are often overlooked by passengers when they are in a rush or stressed. But if they can see the deals on the tablet, as well as the time they have to get to the gate using wayfinding, they are more likely to check out some store offers if they have the time.”

