Muscat International Airport extends Travelex contract.

Travelex has renewed its contract with Muscat International Airport (MCT), extending its 22-year presence in Oman for a further five years. The company will now be the only airside foreign exchange operator at the facility, the first for any foreign exchange provider in the airport.

In addition to winning the extension, Travelex has opened four new stores at Muscat International across the departure and arrival terminals. It now has nine locations including traditional and ‘on-the-move’ mobile stores, catering to passenger demand throughout the airport.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Muscat International Airport, and will build on the 20 years of experience we have in the region to continue to serve the millions of travelers who transit through the hub,” said Batu Dölay, managing director of Travelex Middle East and Turkey. “Today’s travelers expect convenient access to travel money, and our store locations enable customers to purchase travel money at a time and place that suits them.”

Travelex has also welcomed 15 new Omani colleagues to support its expansion across Muscat International.

“Travelex is proud to welcome 15 talented Omani colleagues to our team at Muscat International Airport, reflecting our commitment to nurturing local talent and contributing to the growth of Oman’s financial services sector,” added Dölay.

Travellers can purchase over 20 currencies from Travelex at its Muscat International stores on their day of travel, or collect pre-ordered cash from the Travelex website. Travelex also operates a remittance service in the region, enabling international money transfers to over 350,000 payout and bank locations, which customers can do directly in-store at the airport. In April 2025, Muscat International Airport reported a 9% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers. Oman has stated it plans to invest US$31bn in its tourism sector by 2040 to attract more international visitors.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Travelex, a trusted brand serving our passengers for many years,” said Ahmed Al Amry, CEO of Oman Airports. “This renewal reflects our commitment to enhancing the travel experience at Muscat International Airport by offering high-quality, convenient services to our passengers. Such collaborations play a vital role in providing world-class airport services and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”