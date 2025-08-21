JFK T5 opens Gameway lounge

Gameway, a provider of airport gaming lounges, has opened Gameway Ultra in John F Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, its second location at JFK and 10th nationwide. The grand opening event blended aviation and pop culture with celebrity guest appearances by Optimus Prime, Wolverine and Jinx.

Positioned within JetBlue’s flagship terminal, the new lounge features Xbox, PlayStation, PC and retro stations, plus snacks and drinks, all within a modern social space designed for seasoned gamers and casual players to play, relax, or compete before boarding.

Travelers get their own gaming station and can choose from current generation consoles and gaming PCs, with 4K displays, premium headphones, high-speed wi-fi, charging ports and a library of iconic gaming titles, along with snacks and drinks. Sessions are designed around passengers’ flight schedules, allowing guests to drop in for a quick match or settle in for a longer campaign.

“Gameway asks, ‘Why wait, when you can game?’,” said Emma Walbridge, co-founder of Gameway. “We are thrilled to partner with JetBlue, Hudson/Avolta and Fraport USA to welcome summertime travelers with the grand opening of Gameway Ultra in JFK. This is our second location in New York, and our aim is to enhance the traveler experience by offering a fun and entertaining alternative at the airport. As a minority-owned business, I am also extremely grateful to Fraport USA and JetBlue for giving us the opportunity to bring the Gameway experience to Terminal 5.”

“We’re excited to welcome Gameway to JFK T5, a fantastic addition that truly enhances the customer experience,” said Jose Cuevas, VP at Fraport New York. “This innovative concept gives customers a chance to unwind and enjoy premium gaming in a comfortable, modern environment. As the T5 refresh continues, Gameway reflects the kind of unique, high-quality offerings we’re proud to bring Terminal 5 customers. It’s fun, immersive and exactly the kind of fresh energy we’re building here at JFK.”

With 10 lounges now operating in major US airports, including JFK, Dallas Forth Worth, Los Angeles, Houston’s William P Hobby, Charlotte Douglas and Detroit Metropolitan, Gameway says it has firmly established itself as a leader in airport gaming experiences. Recent honors include Priority Pass’s Pioneer of the Year and SOAR at DFW’s Champions of Diversity in 2024, and ACI-NA’s Best New Passenger Experience Concept and AXN’s Best Passenger Service in 2023.

The newly opened Gameway Ultra at JFK Terminal 5 is available to ticketed passengers daily from 4:00am to 10.00pm.

