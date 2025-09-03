K2 selected for Harry Reid checkpoint modernization project.

K2 Security Screening Group has been selected as the systems integrator for Harry Reid International Airport’s Checkpoint Modernization project. The project will integrate innovative screening technology at all checkpoint locations, improving security effectiveness, operational efficiency and the travel experience for millions of passengers.

K2 will manage the overall checkpoint deployment, working with the Las Vegas airport and industry partners SureScan Corporation and Rohde & Schwarz. The new checkpoint will comprise 20 security lanes and use 3D computed tomography (CT) technology. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Harry Reid International recently introduced a new AI-enabled system designed to calculate and display real-time security wait times. It monitors passenger flow at the checkpoints to determine wait times at each one. Those times are then displayed on flight information screens. It also tells passengers if TSA PreCheck is available and if a checkpoint is closed.

The system is operating in Terminal 1 and will be rolled out across Terminal 3 in the coming weeks. A later phase of the project will aim to make estimated security wait times available on the airport’s website.

In related news, SureScan gave details about its involvement with the checkpoint modernization project at Harry Reid International when it exhibited at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025