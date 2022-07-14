Orlando International to launch immersive digital experience for Terminal C

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) is working with media specialist Synect to develop an immersive digital communication experience for passengers arriving at Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) new Terminal C facility in September 2022.

The smart passenger communication program embodies MCO’s Orlando Experience design concept and will be driven by Synect’s Passenger360 approach and digital signage platform.

The Passenger360 system can address thousands of changes per second, such as flight or weather changes, and provides passengers with reliable, curated information for their journey.

The content strategy includes live-action video footage of Orlando and the Central Florida region, engaging animations, high-visibility wayfinding, changing travel data, seasonal celebrations and more. Approximately 874 connected digital displays will play the content across the airport.

Tom Draper, chief of operations, GOAA, said, “We put the focus on the passenger in every design decision at Terminal C, which is the result of extensive airport communication innovation between GOAA and Synect. The program will help engage passengers at the major touchpoints of their journey while reflecting real-time airport activity including estimated wait times.”

The Terminal C program connects to the visual communication system in the North Terminal. Content and operations are centrally managed using Synect’s Passenger360 solution which will be integrated with MCO’s airport operations center (AOC), enabling digital messaging and content updates automatically based on airport activity such as flight schedules, wait times, weather, and potential emergencies.

Yahav Ran, CEO, Synect, said, “Modern travelers live in a smartphone-enabled, ultra-high-definition world, which shapes their expectations for visual communication. Orlando International Airport is exceeding those expectations by empowering their journey with a smartphone-like approach across massive digital canvases powered by Passenger360. We are grateful for more than seven years of visual communication innovation with MCO as it continues to establish itself as one of the brightest, boldest airport destinations in the world.”