SOHO Coffee Co opens at Birmingham Airport

UK cafe brand SOHO Coffee Co has opened its latest store in the departure lounge at Birmingham Airport as part of its continuous growth strategy within the travel sector.

With a strong breakfast offering, passengers can choose from breakfast butties, jacket potatoes, sourdough toasted sandwiches with secret SOHO sauce, and a range of vegan options and drinks. There will also be a range of baked baguettes, sandwiches and wraps. A second SOHO Coffee site is expected to open in 2023.

Penny Manuel, managing director, SOHO Coffee Co, said, “Birmingham Airport has been number one on our target list for some time. I am delighted the airport shares our view that SOHO is just right for travelers looking for great food with quick service. We are a local brand well established in the West Midlands – the airport is the perfect addition to our portfolio. SOHO at Birmingham will strongly deliver on the brand’s promise to offer “something for everyone”.

“Our shared commitment to community investment and sustainability serve to strengthen our future partnership with Birmingham Airport; we are pleased to have created 40+ job opportunities and looking forward to investing in the team to provide new skills and long-term career opportunities,” she said.

Richard Gill, commercial director, Birmingham Airport, said, “It is great to welcome SOHO Coffee Co. to the airport. With its central location within the departure lounge, and its extensive choice of eat in and take away items, our customers will be able to treat themselves before they jet off on their trips.”