Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport introduces autonomous airport pickup service

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona has partnered with autonomous driving technology company Waymo to introduce a paid autonomous airport pickup service.

Waymo’s Trusted Testers can hail a ride 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the fully electric Jaguar I-Pace equipped with the fifth generation Waymo Driver, between Downtown Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor. Pickups and drop-offs will be offered from the 44th Street Sky Train station. The partners will start by offering trips with an autonomous specialist in the driver’s seat and will remove the specialist over subsequent weeks.

According to Waymo, the unique elements of airport pickup offer an opportunity for technical advancement, including unique opportunities to train its perception capabilities and serve pedestrians carrying different types of luggage; and a chance to learn about road users’ different types of driving behaviors that are unique to the airport.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said, “Phoenix leads the nation in demonstrating autonomous vehicle technology, science and safety. The future of travel is here, and Waymo One service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport marks our city’s commitment to innovation and technological advancements that will impact the world.”