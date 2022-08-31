Sydney Airport opens first phase of luxury stores precinct

Sydney Airport in Australia has opened the first phase of a 2,700m2 luxury store streetscape precinct in Terminal 1 (T1).

The precinct is expected to be completed in mid-2023. Currently, brands including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bvlgari, Hermès, Loewe, Moncler, Prada, Rolex and Saint Laurent are open in this area. Cartier, Celine, Dior, Gentle Monster, Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Versace are to follow. At the same time, Burberry has unveiled its new store concept, which, according to the airport, is the first time it has been launched in Australia.

Duty-free shop Heinemann Tax & Duty Free will also unveil a new beauty, fashion, luxury timepieces and jewelry offer that is intended to complement the luxury precinct. Heinemann will introduce a range of activations in the new year that will be exclusive to passengers traveling through Sydney Airport’s T1 international terminal.

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager of commercial at Sydney Airport, said, “We are excited to unveil the new luxury experience at Sydney Airport featuring the most premium luxury brands in the world. We know that their incredible collections, and the ability to put products aside for in-store collection, will be well received by passengers, delivering a truly unique shopping experience only available at Sydney Airport in Australia.

“International passengers can also look forward to a number of Australian firsts, including Louis Vuitton’s first travel retail store in the southern hemisphere and the brand’s largest standalone travel retail store in the world and Gentle Monster’s first store in Australia and New Zealand. I’m delighted to see our revitalized vision for T1 taking shape as we firmly position Sydney Airport on the world stage. And with a further nine luxury brands to launch by mid-2023, I’m looking forward to seeing passengers enjoy the new retail experience as we welcome them back to international travel.”