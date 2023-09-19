Schiphol opens well-being concept from Holisteq

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has opened a wellness concept from Holisteq on the second floor of Lounge 2, behind the security check.

Holisteq combines the worlds of “science, technology and holistic wellness”, the company says, fulfilling a need to reduce stress. Travelers at Schiphol can choose from several wellness treatments in their own ‘Biohacking Orb’.

The Biohacking Orb is a multi-sensory pod that combines sound, vibration, infrared light, color and aromatherapy in one treatment. The treatments on offer support the overall well-being of travellers and also focus on issues specific to flying, such as the reduction of jetlag and stress.

The airport also reported that Schiphol is the first place in the world where consumers can experience the Biohacking Orb. Travelers can choose from three treatments of different durations: Flow & Go (15 minutes), Flight Mode (25 minutes) and Deep Rest (35 minutes).

The location is open seven days a week, from 7:00am to 9:00pm. The opening of Holisteq complements the current well-being services offered at Schiphol, including XpresSpa, massage chairs, spa toilets, the Meditation Centre and the Baby Care Lounge.

