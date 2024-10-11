Shanghai Hongqiao Airport improves passenger experience with a raft of new services

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport is collaborating with customs, border inspection, airlines and other units to launch seven service products to improve the passenger experience. These services are: Hongqiao Express, Hongqiao Smart Travel, Hongqiao Easy Ticket Change, Hongqiao Luggage+, Hongqiao Entry Pass, Hongqiao Shopping and Hongqiao Companion.

Hongqiao Express offers exclusive check-in counters and exclusive security check channels. Hongqiao Smart Travel provides passengers with self-service check-in, baggage consignment, inspection, transfer, boarding and baggage inquiry services. New smart information inquiry equipment has been installed in the waiting area of ​​Terminal 2, and passengers can quickly obtain boarding gate information instructions by using facial recognition.

Hongqiao Luggage+ provides passengers with services such as luggage delivery, packing, storage, lost and found, and 30-day storage and express delivery of restricted items. The airport also cooperates with airlines to achieve luggage tracking through RFID technology, so that passengers can keep track of their luggage in real time.

Hongqiao Entry Pass is a one-stop entry service center in Terminal 1 that integrates services such as mobile payment, cultural and tourism information, transportation card information, enquiries, and provides access to wi-fi and customs clearance. Hongqiao Shopping supports online ordering, as well as offline shopping and home delivery. Passengers can order food and beverages via this service.

Hongqiao Companion provides passengers with a ‘one-stop’ priority service throughout the airport process within the Hongqiao hub.

Shanghai Hongqiao implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance operations in 2023. Read more about it here.