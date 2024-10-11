Denver International opens Concourse A-East expansion

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado has opened its latest gate expansion. Earlier this month, DEN, along with Denver-based Frontier Airlines, fully opened a 120,000ft2 re-modeled and expanded area of Concourse A. The new US$220m ground boarding facility, located on the eastern edge of the concourse, was completed on time and within budget.

New Facilities and Features

Construction of the new facility began in the summer of 2022. It includes 83,000ft2 of remodeled space and 37,000ft2 of concourse expansion. The area is divided into two parallel corridors (north and south) that provide access to six new gate waiting areas, nine remodeled gates and five new gates. The airline started limited operations in the north corridor in February 2024. The entire area fully opened on October 1, 2024. The expansion also includes office space and an adjacent 8,000ft2 airline maintenance facility.

The expansion area includes a variety of features and conveniences for customers including DEN-provided charging stations, a nursing room, pet relief area, family restroom and a companion care room. Dining and shopping options are also available. The facility is currently home to Snarf’s Sandwiches, Brothers BBQ, Breckenridge Brewery and a CNBC shop. An additional food and beverage concept is expected to open by mid-2025.

Updated passenger experience

Travelers can access the Concourse A-East expansion by going down escalators near Gate A53. From there, travelers can access Gates A54 – A84 from either the north or south corridor.

“Completing the Concourse A-East expansion project marks a major milestone in our effort to serve 100 million annual passengers within the next several years,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “I’m proud of everyone at DEN who ensured this project was completed on time and within budget while maintaining a clear commitment to airport growth to meet our tremendous demand.”

“We are very excited about the expansion on Concourse A and look forward to providing a great experience for our customers, along with increased operational efficiencies, in conjunction with the new facility,” said Alex Clerc, senior vice president, customers, Frontier Airlines.

In related news, Denver International Airport (DEN) recently received a US$26.6m grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fund a portion of the baggage handling system (BHS) modernization project, which is designed to increase capacity and improve energy efficiency. Click here to read the full story.