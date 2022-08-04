Tampa Airport launches baby equipment rental service

In partnership with local baby equipment rental company Our Little Suitcase, Tampa Airport (TPA) in Florida has launched a rental service designed for parents traveling with kids.

The service rents baby equipment including car seats and strollers to passengers arriving at TPA, to reduce the need for families to bring all their baby gear on the plane. Rental prices range from US$65 to US$200 depending on the equipment and the length of the rental. The company will also deliver beach chairs, toys and umbrellas to families vacationing in certain sections of the Pinellas County beaches. All items are thoroughly cleaned between rentals. Hard surfaces are wiped down with hydrogen peroxide and all removable covers are laundered in a hypoallergenic detergent designed specifically for babies.

The business is located in the main terminal at Level 1 Red Baggage Claim behind the Southwest Airlines baggage office near the SkyConnect elevator. Our Little Suitcase began offering baby equipment rentals from the baggage claim area of the airport in July 2022. Owners Keith and Becky Buckingham of Plant City, Florida, thought the idea would help alleviate stress for parents traveling with their kids.

Becky Buckingham said, “We want to make sure we provide a clean and safe product for our little ones. Our saying is, ‘We don’t want you sharing your vacation with the last vacationer’.”

Joel Feldman, senior manager of airport concessions at Tampa International Airport, said, “The concessions and commercial parking department welcomes this unique service to the airport. We’re very excited to help make this new service available to our customers.”