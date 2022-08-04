Portugal’s airport staff threaten to strike

Reuters has reported that Portugal’s civil aviation workers have threatened airport operators ANA Aeroportos de Portugal and Vinci Airports with a three-day strike, to protest the country’s airports failing to increase wages and provide safer working conditions.

The potential strike – organized by Portugal’s Civil Aviation Workers’ Union (SINTAC) and the Commercial Aviation Staff Union (SQAC) – would take place from August 19 to August 21, 2022, which is expected to be a busy summer weekend for travel. The unions represent cabin crew, ground handling services and other staff.

The unions said, “Only by doing this [striking]will we be able to achieve what the company has been lacking for a long time: social stability, respect for workers’ rights and, fundamentally, for people.” In a statement to Reuters, ANA said it regretted the unions’ decision to strike, as salaries were reviewed in April and bonuses were given to workers. The company also said, “ANA will continue to promote dialog with social partners and will continue the ongoing negotiation.”