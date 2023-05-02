Travelex expands ATM Click & Collect across UK airports

Travelex has expanded its ATM Click & Collect service across Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester airports in the UK following a successful pilot at Heathrow Terminal 5.

The company now offers the Click & Collect service at more than 50 key ATM locations across all Heathrow terminals, and has extended the service to Manchester and Birmingham airports in readiness for summer 2023.

Richard Wazacz, Travelex CEO, said, “ATM Click & Collect enables our customers to not only access their currency in a new, fast and convenient way but to do so at the best rates possible too. The service is one of many new innovative propositions we are developing to simplify our customers’ access to international money, and we are delighted to be extending it following a successful trial at Heathrow Terminal 5.”

The ATM Click & Collect service enables customers to pre-order foreign cash online at Travelex’s best-possible rate before collecting it contactlessly from an airport ATM. Customers place their orders via the Travelex website and then securely collect their currency from an ATM using their phones and credentials. Currently, customers can withdraw up to US$800 or €800 via ATM Click & Collect; there are no collection fees and orders can be collected from the ATMs at any time of day.

At Birmingham Airport, Travelex has also launched first-of-its-kind digital signage for three of its ATMs. The bright 2.5mm direct-view LED screen wraps around three sides, creating a seamless creative canvas to engage departing travelers. The content displayed is dynamically adjusted to match flights departing and will be further expanded to link to other relevant data such as weather and demographics.