Travelex launches 13 stores across Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports

Foreign exchange brand Travelex has launched 13 new stores across Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports.

Foreign exchange services in UAE

At Zayed International Airport, Travelex will double its store footprint from seven to 14 stores, including six new on-the-move kiosk (OTM) locations at arrivals baggage, airside departures and pre-immigration, and one new traditional landside store. The new landside store will offer a cash management service that will enable the airport’s businesses to process cash, and traditional consumer cash services, including access to 62 currencies.

At Dubai International (DXB), Travelex is launching six new stores across all three terminals, including new traditional stores and stores upgraded from OTMs. Two ATMS dispensing UAE dirhams were installed at Terminal 3 Arrivals earlier in 2024.

Expanding footprint

The 13 new stores across Abu Dhabi and Dubai mean Travelex will have 60 stores in the UAE. The latest IATA figures show that Middle Eastern airlines saw a 9.6% year-on-year increase in demand for June 2024, while capacity increased 9.4% year-on-year.

Batu Dölay, managing director of Travelex Middle East and Turkey, said, “We’re delighted to be expanding our presence at two of the most exciting and dynamic airports in the world. This investment reflects the growing global reach and passenger numbers of our UAE airport partners, and our commitment to providing even greater access to international travel money than ever before.”

In related news, Perth Airport recently extended Travelex's concession agreement to provide foreign exchange services until at least 2031, as well as to develop four new sites and refurbish its existing stores across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.