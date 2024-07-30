Travelex to open new and refurbished sites at Perth Airport

Perth Airport has extended Travelex’s concession agreement to provide foreign exchange services until at least 2031, as well as to develop four new sites and refurbish its existing stores across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

There will also be a complete ATM fleet replacement and upgrade which will see the latest technology rolled out to Perth passengers.

With the additional sites, Travelex’s portfolio will expand to six stores and three self-service locations with an additional 10 ATMs across the terminals, supporting the delivery of Foreign Exchange and cash services to passengers.

Perth Airport chief commercial and aviation officer, Kate Holsgrove, said, “Perth Airport recorded more than 4.34 million international passengers in FY24, and we are expecting that number to continue to rise as our airline partners increase services to Western Australia.

“With that growth, it’s important to offer passengers a great customer experience and with Travelex, we know that’s what they’ll get. Travelex is the leading foreign exchange provider with a 4.9-star rating across all its major airport operations in Australia on Google Review, which is great news for passengers traveling through our terminals.”

Darren Brown, managing director ANZ, Travelex, added, “We are naturally delighted to be extending our partnership at Perth Airport, having served customers here for over 30 years. Perth is a valued partner, sharing our commitment to offer great-value travel money and excellent customer service. Looking forward, we’re hugely excited for the airport’s expansion plans and our bureau developments too.”