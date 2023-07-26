Travelex launches automated currency kiosk at Heathrow

Foreign exchange brand Travelex has installed an automated, self-serve currency kiosk in Terminal 2 of London Heathrow Airport, to give customers more choice and convenience in their foreign exchange transactions.

The kiosk enables customers to place their order on a touch screen before collecting their cash from a designated ATM. The process is fully automated, meaning no human interaction is required.

Customers will be able to choose from an initial five currencies that reflect the main currency profiles in Terminal 2 (euro, Swiss franc, or US, Canadian or Australian dollar), and – unlike ATMs – a cash withdrawal limit imposed by financial institutions won’t apply, enabling customers to order more currency than permitted at a traditional ATM.

An initial two kiosks and three designated ATMs have been installed at the Heathrow Terminal 2 store. To ensure Travelex continues to meet the varying needs of its customers, the ATMs also provide regular ATM services for those who wish to directly withdraw either GBP or a smaller amount of foreign currency.

The kiosks will be supported by Travelex sales consultants, who will be on hand to assist with any queries and support customers with their transactions if required.

The launch of the kiosk forms part of the company’s digital-focused approach, in which it is increasing investment in developing digital solutions, launching more products and moving in the style of a tech brand, while ensuring the customer remains at the heart of its product design.

Earlier in 2023, Travelex relaunched its Travel Money Card app in partnership with KAYAK, enabling customers to order a Travelex Money Card or cash, manage their card, and search for flights, stays and rental cars through the app. Late in 2022, the company also launched the retail FX industry’s first ATM click-and-collect service in the UK and Australia – a service that has subsequently been expanded across Heathrow, Manchester and Birmingham airports in the UK. The company has also been increasing investment into ‘digital first’ airport experiences, including self-service stores and ATMs, across their international store portfolio.

Richard Wazacz, CEO of Travelex, said, “Convenience is at the heart of our proposition, and so we are really excited to launch a new digital product that complements our existing services and further simplifies our customers’ access to travel money. As we continue to digitally transform both the front and back end of our business, the automated currency kiosk represents another significant landmark in that journey.”

Fraser Brown, director of retail at Heathrow, said, “I am delighted that Heathrow’s longstanding partnership with our foreign exchange provider Travelex continues to grow and evolve. The launch of fully automated FX services is part of Heathrow’s recent digital acceleration, offering passengers greater choice on how they journey through Heathrow and supporting our vision of delivering the best airport service in the world.”

