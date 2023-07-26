Plaza Premium Lounge launches art program in UK airports

Plaza Premium Lounge has launched the ‘Art and Lounge’ program at Heathrow Terminal 2 Departures and London Gatwick, with the opening exhibition World of Dots from emerging British artist Noj Barker.

This partnership will span a duration of one year from July 2023, showcasing a diverse range of talented, curated artists. The inaugural UK exhibition will feature the emerging British multidisciplinary artist Noj Barker and his iconic World of Dots series, marking the beginning of this extraordinary art journey.

Lounge access is available for reservation on the Plaza Premium Lounge official website. The lounge is also accessible to eligible cardholders including American Express, Dragon Pass, Priority Pass and Lounge Key.

Delivered in partnership with art curators Amie Conway and Alex Cousens, World of Dots is the third installment of the group’s ‘Art and Lounge’ concept series, where guests are invited to discover different art expressions in their dwell time at Plaza Premium Lounge.

The launch in Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) featuring art by local talents was followed by an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, where Plaza Premium Lounge guests explored a collaborative art collection from up-and-coming Malaysian artists.

“We are excited to expand our ‘Art and Lounge’ concept globally, bringing this experience to London by collaborating with British artists and curators,” said Mei Mei Song, director of global brands and transformation at Plaza Premium Group.

“Art has a transformative power to inspire and uplift, and we believe that by incorporating art into the airport experience, we are creating a more enriching and memorable journey for travelers.”

For more key passenger experience updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.