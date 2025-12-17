USDOT launches new family-friendly initiative for airports nationwide.

The Department of Transportation in the USA has launched a new family-friendly travel campaign to improve the experience for families in airport terminals.

An investment of US$1bn will fund more family-friendly resources in airports, including more children’s play areas and exercise areas, mothers’ rooms or nursing pods, reconfigured security checkpoints to create family screening lanes and sensory rooms for children with additional needs.

The funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Airport Terminal Program, which supports modernization improvements at airports and air traffic control facilities across the country.

The notice of funding opportunity outlines the application criteria. Airports are encouraged to submit eligible projects as soon as possible but must do so by January 15, 2026.

In addition to the federal funding for more family-friendly infrastructure and processes, the department will collaborate with airports and private-sector partners to improve access to nutritional food options. Farmer’s Fridge and other grab-and-go healthy food options have become increasingly popular in airports across the country to fit the public’s growing appetite for fresh, nutritional meals.

In related news, several airports in the USA have installed family-friendly security lanes this year