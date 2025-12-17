Registration opens for Changi Terminal 5 immersive exhibition

Registration has opened for T5 In the Making, a new immersive exhibition offering the public an early look at the vision, design and innovations behind Changi Airport’s upcoming Terminal 5 (T5).

Jointly organized by Singapore’s Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group, the exhibition will run from January 6 to an unspecified date in March 2026 in Terminal 3’s Arrival Hall. Admission is free.

The exhibition traces Changi Airport’s development journey and future ambitions through five themed zones. These include the strategic relocation of Singapore’s main airport from Paya Lebar to Changi, as well as an in-depth look at the scale, design and operational concepts planned for Terminal 5.

Visitors will also be introduced to technologies being explored to address challenges such as manpower constraints, an aging population and climate change. The experience concludes with interactive artificial intelligence (AI) features and detailed scale models of Terminal 5 and the wider Changi East development.

Viewing T5 In the Making is by registration via the official website, with slots allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each registration may include up to five visitors. Walk-in visits will also be accepted, subject to capacity.

Terminal 5 is a central component of the broader Changi East development, which also includes a third runway, cargo facilities and supporting aviation and ground transportation infrastructure. Construction of the terminal began in May 2025 and completion is planned for the mid-2030s.

Once operational, Terminal 5 is expected to significantly expand Changi Airport’s capacity and support Singapore’s long-term growth as an international aviation hub. The multi-year project is anticipated to generate employment opportunities across aviation and related industries, while reinforcing Changi’s position as a leading global airport.

Beyond its operational role, the terminal is intended to provide community-oriented spaces designed for passengers, families and airport users to gather and connect.

