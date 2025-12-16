Angola looks to SITA to modernize airport security with passenger data initiative.

Angola has deployed SITA’s Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Gateway (API PNR Gateway) at Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport, supported by SITA’s Passenger Information Unit (PIU) consultancy services.

The initiative is complemented by a new Passenger Information Monitoring and Management Center in Luanda, creating a foundation for faster decision-making and improved security outcomes.

The new system allows airlines to send two types of passenger data to authorities before departure: Advance Passenger Information (API), which includes passport and identity details, and Passenger Name Record (PNR), which contains the passenger’s itinerary and booking information. Bringing this information together in one place gives authorities an earlier and more accurate view of who is traveling to the country.

By combining API and PNR data, the system helps the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) identify irregularities, detect suspicious travel patterns and prevent unauthorized travelers from boarding flights bound for Angola. It also supports compliance with international requirements set by the United Nations Security Council, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the European Union.

