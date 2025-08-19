TSA adds family lanes at Daniel K Inouye International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) latest initiative is designed to put families first and enhance their airport security screening experience during the busy summer travel season and beyond.

Daniel K Inouye International Airport has launched dedicated family lanes to recognize the unique challenges parents and their children may face when traveling and minimize their stress while maintaining the highest level of security.

“When families come to Daniel K Inouye International Airport and enter one of our Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints, they will have a dedicated lane specific to them,” said TSA’s federal security director for Pacific Airports, Nanea Vasta.

The airport joins Orlando International, Charlotte-Douglas International, John Wayne Orange County Airport, Jacksonville International, Will Rogers International Airport, Rhode Island T F Green International Airport, and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which are also participating in TSA’s Families on the Fly initiative. The agency plans to offer special family lanes at other select airports across the nation in the near future.

As part of the initiative, families will also enjoy discounted TSA PreCheck fees and dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for military service members and their families.

TSA reminds travelers flying out of Daniel K Inouye International Airport that military personnel and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) staff are eligible for free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking travel. Children 12 and under may accompany service members and DOD staff in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction. Minors aged 13-17 must be on the same airline reservation with a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent or guardian to receive expedited screening.

