Western Sydney Airport launches customer panel

Australia’s Western Sydney Airport (WSI) has launched a customer panel, named Members of the Western Sydney International Panel, to garner passenger expectations of flying in Australia.

Members of the panel will be asked to regularly contribute their opinions on different elements of the airport experience, from their ideal travel destinations to retail and dining choices. The panel is designed to identify the pain points customers typically experience at older airports, whether they are flying for business or leisure.

Simon Hickey, CEO of Western Sydney Airport, said, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape what will be the people’s airport. We want to deliver Australia’s foremost airport experience – an airport designed from the ground up with customers at its heart. We’re proud that Sydney’s new global gateway will call Western Sydney home and we want our community to be part of the design journey. There is no one better to guide us as we make important decisions about how the airport will work than the people who will soon be using it.”

Hickey continued, “The airport’s advanced baggage handling system is one example of the difference Sydney’s new airport will offer. We’re aiming to make the anxious wait around the baggage carousel a thing of the past. Our baggage system will give passengers the option to track their bags via an app so they know exactly when they will arrive.”