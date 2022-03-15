Terminal 2 to open at Berlin Brandenburg Airport later this month

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) has announced it is to put its 23,000m² Terminal 2 (T2) into operation for the summer flight schedule.

The terminal includes 19 self-service check-in kiosks and 16 bag drop-off machines as well as eight double security lanes and three baggage reclaim carousels. It serves as a check-in building for departures and arrivals and can handle 6,000,000 passengers a year. T2 was completed at the end of September 2020 before the opening of BER but has not yet been used, due to the low number of passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is connected to the departure gates in Terminal 1’s Pier Nord via two bridges.

Level E0 houses check-in, retail, food and beverage, arrivals and baggage reclaim; Level E1 contains the security checkpoints, retail, restaurants and the connection to T1. Ryanair will be the main user – the first departure from the new BER terminal will be undertaken by the Irish airline on March 24.