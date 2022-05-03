MAG launches apprenticeship program to enhance workforce data skills

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the operator of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports in the UK, has launched a data literacy apprenticeship to enhance digital skills throughout its workforce. More than 100 employees from across the group have enrolled in the first cohort of the program.

Working with training provider Multiverse, MAG’s employees will take part in one of two available courses. The first, is a 13-month data literacy program which covers the core technical skills required to transform data into insights, as well as harnessing softer skills such as building narratives and presenting findings.

The second course is an advanced data fellowship. This degree-level program empowers learners to develop their skills in data analysis and data science, helping to power digital transformation with the group’s airports. Fellowship learners will build core capabilities in skills required to accelerate digital transformation at MAG, including skills around technical project management and predictive modeling.

Nick Woods, chief information officer (CIO) at Manchester Airports Group, said, “At MAG we are focused on using technology to empower every corner of our business, and the data literacy program is an important part of that commitment. Working with Multiverse on this program will enhance our colleague’s capability to understand and work with data, which is key to our digital strategy across the group. We have used the last two years to accelerate our digital and data strategy, which is key to our goal of creating a more efficient operation for our passengers, partners and colleagues.”

Research by the UK government has found that almost a quarter of employees use data skills in their work, yet a shortage of skills in this area is estimated to cost UK businesses £2bn (US$2.5bn) a year. In 2019, one in 10 job vacancies required data expertise, while over 100,000 data positions remain unfilled.

Euan Blair, CEO of Multiverse, said, “MAG’s objective to build the airports of the future means investing in the skills of the future. Data capabilities are central to that. The launch of this world-class Data Academy will not only build those capabilities, but it also represents a significant investment in its workforce and their development. Apprentices on our programs will learn vital data skills that can be applied to their work straight away. At Multiverse, our mission is to create an outstanding alternative to university and corporate training, and we’re delighted to be partnering with MAG to make it happen.”