Nashville airport authority announces operations and public safety promotions

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has announced two leadership promotions – Jennifer Coulter to assistant vice president of landside operations, safety and environmental compliance; and Dalton Engstrom to captain of the Department of Public Safety.

The appointments cover both Nashville International Airport (BNA) and John C Tune Airport (JWN).

“Safety is at the core of MNAA’s mission, and Jennifer and Dalton have shown exceptional dedication to upholding and elevating that standard,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Their strong commitment to safe operations, combined with their ability to guide teams through increasingly complex environments, will be vital as BNA and JWN evolve to serve our region’s expanding needs.”

Coulter, formerly director of environmental, health and safety, joined MNAA in March 2024 and has led the authority’s Safety Management System (SMS) program in line with federal safety requirements. In her new role, she will oversee landside operations, contract services, the SMS program, and safety and environmental compliance, including airside and landside busing, parking operations and contract services.

She previously held safety leadership roles at Amazon, the State of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She holds a Certified Safety Specialist credential (CSS-WSO Rail) from the World Safety Organization, a Transportation Safety and Security Professional certification from the Federal Transit Administration, and a Certified Member designation from the American Association of Airport Executives. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Tennessee Tech University.

Engstrom, formerly a lieutenant with MNAA’s Department of Public Safety, joined the authority in 2016. He began his law enforcement career with the Mt Juliet Police Department, where he worked as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal bomb technician, SWAT and sniper team leader, aviation fuel safety inspector, water rescue commander and hazmat technician.

At MNAA, he has served as General Departmental Instructor Training Lieutenant and Criminal Investigations Lieutenant, leading training initiatives and supervising investigations across police, fire and EMS functions. He has also ensured compliance with CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) standards.

Engstrom holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice from Tennessee Technological University and is a graduate of the Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command.

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