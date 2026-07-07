Narita achieves IATA security management certification

Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA) has achieved Level 1 status under the Security Management System (SeMS) certification program led by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Narita is the first airport in Asia to obtain this certification.

SeMS is a framework designed to maintain and improve security in a sustainable and stable manner, ensuring that security remains effective even as the organizational environment changes. This initiative is part of the NAA Group’s efforts to further enhance security, as set out in its medium-term management plan, by introducing additional advanced security equipment as well as the integration of SeMS.

In the IATA assessment conducted for certification, the airport was highly evaluated for “having a system in which security is integrated into the organization’s business operations and functions effectively” and for “having established a quality management foundation for continuous improvement”.

IATA categorizes Level 1 as airports with SeMS procedures in the early stages of development, with foundational elements established and ongoing progress toward formal documentation and consistent application. At Level 2, SeMS procedures fully align with the SeMS manual, are comprehensively documented and consistently applied across all relevant areas. To qualify for Level 3, airports must demonstrate that SeMS procedures have been implemented at an advanced level, achieving the highest standards. These procedures proactively identify, mitigate and manage security risks while fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

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