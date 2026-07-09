Brussels Airport Company buys Novotel Brussels Airport hotel

Brussels Airport Company has acquired the building and land of the Novotel Brussels Airport hotel from Covivio Hotels, though hotel operations will remain unchanged.

The hotel, located less than 2km from the airport, will continue to be operated by Essendi and managed by Accor Group.

The property sits on the planned route of a future tram connection to the airport, which will put the hotel five minutes and two stops from the terminal once complete.

Brussels Airport Company said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of diversifying its activities through investments linked to its airport operations. The company already owns the Sheraton hotel at the airport and is planning a new hotel at the terminal, due for construction by 2032.

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