New deputy chairman appointed at Changi Airport Group.

Singapore’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced board-level changes at Changi Airport Group (CAG). Lim Ming Yan has been appointed as deputy chairman of CAG from January 1, 2025. He will replace Tan Gee Paw as chairman on April 1, 2025.

Lim Ming Yan

Lim Ming Yan is the chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and The Esplanade Co. Limited. He is concurrently a board director of Enterprise Singapore, and independent non-executive director of Sembcorp Industries Limited, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited and China Vanke Co. Limited. He also serves as Singapore’s non-resident high commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius.

Prior to this, he served as chairman of Workforce Singapore and as a director of the Housing and Development Board. He also served as president and group CEO of CapitaLand Limited from 2013 to 2018, CEO of The Ascott Limited from 2009 to 2012, and CEO of CapitaLand China from 2000 to 2009.

Given his extensive experience in large-scale project development and strong leadership track record, Singapore’s MOF believes Mr Lim is well positioned to lead CAG as it embarks on the next phase of growth of Changi Airport, with the construction of Terminal 5.

Tan Gee Paw

Tan Gee Paw joined the CAG board in May 2017, and assumed the position of chairman of CAG in October 2020. His leadership was pivotal in guiding CAG through the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining its focus on strengthening Changi Airport’s position as a global aviation hub. Despite the travel restrictions and border closures imposed during the pandemic, Changi Airport continued to facilitate the flow of supplies and essential travel, and supported the safe reopening of Singapore’s borders

Changi Airport has reported that it is on track to full recovery in 2025, with passenger traffic in recent months having reached pre-pandemic levels. It has also reinstated its connectivity to about 160 cities served by a network of over 100 airlines.

Under Mr Tan’s guidance, CAG says it made significant progress in its innovation efforts and capabilities, enabling it to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic while ensuring financial prudence. Under Mr Tan’s leadership, CAG invested in significant infrastructure upgrades, including the rejuvenation of Terminal 2, which expanded Changi Airport’s capacity to 90 million passengers per annum. CAG also invested in technology, such as robotics and automation, to enhance operations and optimize the use of personnel. Initiatives, especially on the airport’s airside, have been undertaken to ensure that Changi Airport remains at the forefront of efficiency and sustainability.

Mr Tan will remain on the board as a director to provide continuity to CAG during this transition period.